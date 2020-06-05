Pixel 3a Pixel 3a XL

We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. You can get a factory unlocked Pixel 3a with 64GBfor just $279 after a $120 discount in its Just Black color option the Purple-ish variant is also on sale, but you can only save $49, since its gong for $350. The Pixel 3a XL can be yours for $319 with a $160 discount in its Just Black color option, while the Clear White and the Purple-ish options are available for $424 and $410, respectively after $55 and $69 discounts.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is getting some interesting discounts. You can get yours starting for $299 after a $100 discount. This Is the 40mm, GPS only version in the gold aluminum case and pink sport band or with space gray aluminum case and black sport band color options. If you want cellular connectivity, your best choice would be the 40mm version in space gray aluminum case and black sport band or the silver aluminum case with a white sport band, which is selling for $399.

Finally, the Samsung 65-inch The Frame 4K TV is available for $1,5030. This TV is usually found for $1799, which translates to a $269 discount, and remember that it will double up as great decoration for your living room, as it transforms into beautiful works of art when you’re not watching TV.

