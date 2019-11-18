The original Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL weren’t as popular as Google expected, and their sales weren’t so hot. The Google Pixel 4 has now launched, and it doesn’t seem like they’re what customers are looking for. However, these affordable devices from Google have just gotten better, the Google Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL.

The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are discounted right now on Amazon. These devices include most of the benefits and specs found in the original Pixel 3, but for a sweet price that’s just gotten sweeter. You can get the Pixel 3a for just $299 with 64GB of internal storage, or you can for the larger version, the Pixel 3a XL for $380 with the same storage. This means that you can save up to $200 on these devices, and still get the great camera that makes these phones stand out.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L19SK-H6J2s&t=2s