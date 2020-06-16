We keep on getting some amazing deals in the week before Father’s Day, so you may want to check them out. We start with the Google Next Hub Max, which can be yours for $199 after a $30 discount in its Chalk or Charcoal color option over at B&H Photo Video.

Buy Google Nest Hub Max

Next up, we head over to Amazon, where we find the Amazon Echo Show with a 10.1-inch display for $179.99 after a $50 discount. You can choose between the Charcoal and the Sandstone color options.

Buy Amazon Echo Show

We also find the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet on sale for $39.99 after a $10 discount in its 16GB storage option. However, you can get more storage space with the 32GB option for $54.99 and save $15.

Buy Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

The Fire TV Stick is also getting a $10 discount, meaning you can get one for as little as $29.99, plus you get a 1-year complimentary subscription to Food Network Kitchen for free.

Buy Fire TV Stick

If you’re looking for an Apple Smart Keyboard for your 7th gen iPad or 3rd generation iPad Air, you can currently get one for $99 after a $60 discount. This Mart Keyboard is also compatible with the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Buy Apple Smart Keyboard

The Samsonite modern utility double shot laptop backpack is $45 off, which means you can get one for $59.99

Buy Samsonite Laptop Backpack

Last but not least, Fossil Men’s FB-01 Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch is getting a $76 discount, which means you get 43% off its regular $175 price tag. You can currently get it for $99 in its Silver variant with black/green dial, or in its black color option.

Buy Fossil Men’s FB-01 Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch

