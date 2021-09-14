We keep on getting killer deals at Amazon.com. The latest options feature several Garmin smartwatches, starting with the fenix 6 Pro Solar that’s now available for $700 after a $100 discount. This smartwatch features a 1.4-inch display, which is 36 percent larger than previous fenix models, and it will keep you away from chargers since it uses the sun’s energy to extend battery life.

If you want a more affordable version that comes without solar power, you can get the Garmin fenix 6S Sapphire for $650 after a 12 percent discount that translates to $89.96 savings. And if you want something even more affordable option, the Garmin fenix 6X Pro is getting better savings, as it is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This means that you can get your new smartwatch for just under $600 with $150 savings.

The Garmin Instinct Solar is another great option to consider. It comes with $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $300. And if you want something on a tighter budget, you can also opt for the Lily that is now available for $150 after getting a $50 discount.

Garmin Instinct Solar A more affordable option from Garmin that's also powered by the sun View at Amazon

Now deals don’t stop there, as we have also found several smart devices on sale. First up, we have a vast selection of Blink Home Security cameras on sale, starting with the Blink mini that’s currently getting a 29 percent discount, leaving it available for $25. The Blink Outdoor wireless weather-resistant pack of 3 cameras is up for grabs at $170, which means $80 savings for anyone interested, and you can trade in an eligible device to get 20 percent extra savings. A deal that caught my eye is the Blink Indoor wireless HD security camera with motion detection and two-way audio five camera kit that’s also getting an $80 discount, meaning that you can grab your set for $200.

You can also grab a new Level Lock smart lock that’s currently selling for $301, down from its regular $329 price tag, which means $28 savings for you. This smart lock will open with a Key Card, smartphone, and you can also lock or unlock your door with the touch of a finger. Or check out the Level Bolt that’s now going for $199 after a $30 price cut.