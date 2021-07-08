microsd alternatives for Galaxy S21

We have been getting tons of rumors about unreleased Samsung devices. Still, it seems that Samsung is also planning on giving some love to the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series, as the latest rumor suggests that we may soon get new color options and better specs.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series was launched back in January, so it has been in the market for quite a while, which means that Samsung has been looking for ways to make the device remain relevant, as it has recently launched new color options for the Ultra variant. However, it seems that Best Buy’s exclusive Navy Blue variant won’t be the only new color option we will get. The latest information suggests that the current Galaxy S series will get new color variants sometime after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung’s new foldable devices are expected to launch on August 11, so this means that we won’t have to wait that long to see the new colors that may come to every Samsung Galaxy S21 variant. But that’s not the best part of the rumor, as it seems that the Galaxy S21 may also arrive with more memory and storage.

It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 variants could arrive with 12GB RAM instead of the 8GB found in the more affordable vanilla and Plus variants. Now, what’s not clear is just how much more storage will be available. What we do know is that these new models may share every other spec with the current version. So you can choose to wait and see what new changes may arrive with the new Galaxy S21 variants, or you can also choose to wait a bit longer to see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that has been caught in several leaks over the past few weeks.

Source SamMobile




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

