The Galaxy Note10 won’t have any buttons, or a 3.5mm headphone jack

Remember those rumors back in March that talked about a keyless/buttonless Galaxy Note10? Well, they’re back! According to an unnamed person claiming to know Samsung’s plans, Android Police reports that the Galaxy Note10 will not have any physical buttons whatsoever. That means no power button, Bixby button, or volume rockers.

Instead, the phone will have capacitive and/or pressure sensitive areas that’ll be highlighted in some way, through a texture or a slight bump for easy identification. The unnamed source was not sure if this will carry over to next year’s Galaxy S11 (or S20, whatever its name will be).

Additionally, the report also suggests that Samsung will also be removing the 3.5mm headphone jack port, and confirms the theory according to which this year, the Galaxy Note will come in two different sizes: a regular, and a smaller one, by Note standards.