The Galaxy Note 10 is a little confusing…

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is here! But is it everything that we wanted? Joshua Vergara is joined by David Imel to talk about the two different versions of the phone and why they think the smaller phone is a bit more exciting. There are definitely some potential problems with certain choices Samsung made – like losing the headphone jack – but there is plenty more to talk about with this latest Note line!

Produced and hosted by

Joshua Vergara

Guests

David Imel (Android Authority)