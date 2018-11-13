The Galaxy F is… expensive – Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, the foldable Galaxy F will reportedly be launched in March for around $1,765 alongside a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10. The Thunder Purple variant of the OnePlus 6T will be available in the US and UK very soon. Apple just launched a repair program for people having screen problems with their iPhone X and data problems with their Macbooks. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 will receive the One UI update… eventually. We end today’s show with deals for Samsung products including phones, watches, TVs and more.



