The Galaxy F is… expensive – Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, the foldable Galaxy F will reportedly be launched in March for around $1,765 alongside a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10. The Thunder Purple variant of the OnePlus 6T will be available in the US and UK very soon. Apple just launched a repair program for people having screen problems with their iPhone X and data problems with their Macbooks. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 will receive the One UI update… eventually. We end today’s show with deals for Samsung products including phones, watches, TVs and more.
- This is how much the Samsung foldable smartphone might cost
- A new Thunder Purple version of the OnePlus 6T is coming this month
- OnePlus is working on a 5G device for 2019, but it won’t be the OnePlus 7
- Apple discovered some MacBook Pro and iPhone X problems
- Galaxy S8 and Note8 to also get Samsung One UI
Discuss This Post