The future of WearOS may get brighter with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3300 processor

WearOs devices aren’t as popular as the Apple Watch. Yes, they have similar functions and they are basically used for the same thing. The issue is that Google and other OEMs haven’t had enough power under the hood, to make these smartwatches stand out. That may soon change if this Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3300 processor is as good as we expect.

The guys over at XDA-Developers found a commit that adds a device tree for a SDW3300 device. This upload is titled “sdw3300-bg-1gb-wtp.dts,” and it indicates this new platform is based on the Snapdragon 429, code-named “Spyro.” This new Qualcomm Snapdragon 3030 would have the 4ARM Cortex-A7 CPU with a 28nm process, so the new processor should be powerful and power-efficient. You can also throw in 1GB of RAM, and maybe future WearOS devices may excel.