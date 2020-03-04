Android 11
Android 11 has received its first upgrade in its developer preview. This new version doesn’t introduce new features, but it has arrived to deliver new patches and bug fixes.

The Android 11 developer Preview 1.1 update is now available. It has improved privacy as the devices with this version of Android won’t be receiving ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION or ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION when they request a foreground location permission. Android Studio and Tools have also been improved, as armeabi-v7a apps no longer cause x86 Emulator images to crash. The Android Gradle Plugin issue has also been fixed for both Android Studio 4.0 Beta 2 and Android Studio 4.1 Canary 1 or any higher version. Non-SDK interface restrictions have relaxed a bit, and apps won’t present a fatal exception by com.android.phone. Last but not least, the gsi_gms_arm64-userdebug issue was fixed that prevented it from booting on Pixel 3 devices, and the Setup Wizard won’t crash on the Pixel 4 XL anymore.

You can also test all of these changes yourself, since this Android 11 Developer Preview is available for all Pixel devices OTA and as factory images, or you could also wait until the final version is finally available.

Source Android Authority

