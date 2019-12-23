Graphene batteries have been mentioned for some years now. They are supposed to give us more power, charging would take less, and they would also lead to the end of lithium-ion batteries. We know that Samsung was one of the first companies to play around with graphene to create new battery cells, but they still haven’t shown up in any Samsung Galaxy Device. Now, we could almost believe that the first devices with this feature will be the Huawei P40 series.

We expect the new Huawei P40 series to launch during the first quarter of 2020, to be more specific, late march, in Paris. Huawei’s CEO has also hinted at what we can expect in the Huawei P40. He mentioned some important upgrades from the previous P30 series, and it seems we can find new graphene batteries amongst these upgrades. Huawei’s French Twitter account posted that the P40 series will include graphene batteries and that these would charge from 0 to 100% in 45 minutes. These tweets were quickly removed, but the guys over at PhoneArena managed to save them in time.

Source: BGR

Via: PhoneArena