The outbreak of the coronavirus in China is having a massive impact in the smartphone world. It may affect the production of some of the upcoming devices, and it’s even affecting the forthcoming MWC 2020. Some of its regular attendees have already stated that they won’t assist, due to security reasons, but now, the whole event is at risk of being canceled.

The next MWC 2020 is supposed to be held from February 24th until the 28th. However, the outbreak of the coronavirus in China has made some companies withdraw from this event. Companies such as Sony, TCL, Amazon, Facebook, ZTE, and LG, to mention some, have announced that they won’t participate. Now, according to La Vanguardia, the event itself is at risk of being canceled. The organizers of MWC, GSMA, are said to hold a meeting on February 14th to decide the fate of the event and to determine whether it will go ahead or not. Yes, they are also taking all the precautions and even improving health and safety measures for this event that include banning people who are traveling from Hubei province. Still, we will have to wait and see which is the outcome of this meeting. We’ll keep you posted.

Source Android Authority

Via La Vanguardia