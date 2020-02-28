The European Union has been working hard (and long) on imposing a standardized charging port across all smartphones and manufacturers. This is obviously something companies like Apple are strongly opposing, as the iPhone is using a proprietary Lightning port. Not that it can’t be worked around with an adaptor, but we digress.

Now a set of leaked documents suggests that the EU is working on legislature to force all smartphone manufacturers to go back in time and make the batteries inside devices user accessible.

Most smartphones these days have a built-in, non-removable battery, but that’s about to change, if the legislature goes through. The reasons behind it, according to chatter, is the reduction of waste (as batteries often die before other components inside smartphones do).

Apple or Samsung to forgo the slimmer designs or water-resistant capabilities that the current all-in-one chassis allows, so another option would have to be found TechRadar

The documents would allegedly see the light of day mid-March, but there’s no real reason to worry just yet. The EU is very slow in rolling out legislature, so it might take a couple of years of back and forth until anything is reinforceable.

Via: TechRadar