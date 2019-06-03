The EU wants answers from Apple before it can rule on Spotify’s complaint

After Spotify’s complaint to the EU about Apple, Europe’s antitrust chief said on Monday that a response from the Cupertino-based company is needed before a ruling, according to a Reuters report. The music streaming company with more than 100 million active subscribers complained to the European Commission in March stating that Apple was unfairly favoring its own Apple Music offering over competitors.

Apple Music is popular in the U.S. to the point where it has managed to overtake Spotify, but the latter also complained about Apple’s 30 percent cut utilized by the in-app purchasing system, something Apple has addressed in an open letter.

We are looking into that and we have been asking questions around in that market but of course also Apple themselves, for them to answer the allegations. And when they come back, we will know more — European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager

Apple, on the other hand, fired back at Spotify stating that it wants “the benefits of a free app, without being free”, so the jury is, literally, for the moment, out on the matter.