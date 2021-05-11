Data loss can happen to anyone, and chances are it has happened to you at one point or another. Data loss can include deleted files, corrupted drives, missing partitions, incorrectly formatted USB drives, and many more scenarios. These can happen on any type of device, even people that use Apple devices. iMacs, iPhones, MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs, and anything type of device that holds data can have data loss. Let’s take a look at some common data loss situations for Mac users, and how to go about fixing them.

Common Mac Data Loss Situations

Accidental Deletion

This is one of the most common types of data loss. We have all come across the situation where you simply accidentally delete a file. You might even go as far as emptying your trash before you realize the mistake that you’ve made. Don’t panic, this is fixable using data recovery software for Mac. Your deleted files can be retrieved even after they’ve been deleted and the trash cleared.

There are different types of file deletion that happens within the mac trash. Bulk file deletion where you empty out a large number of files, selective file deletion in Trash using “Delete Immediately”, and the auto-deletion option that will delete files after 30 days.

Tip: The sooner you run the data recovery software, the better your chances of retrieving your files are.

Formatting an External Drive

Working with an external drive is a good way to manage massive amounts of files that are being accessed by different computers. However, there are times where people accidentally format their entire drive. This is often due to the drive being the wrong format, and your Mac prompting you to format the drive again in order to be readable. This will result in a drive that is wiped completely.

The data in this situation is still salvageable. An external drive can be scanned just as you would scan a normal internal drive. Data can be restored even after a full drive format.

Physical Drive Damage

Now let’s say you experience some sort of physical damage to your drive. This can include water damage, a scratched disk, a dropped disk, etc. Physical damage is beyond recovery for your standard data recovery program. In situations like this, your best solution is to send the drive to a professional, where data recovery can be attempted.

Free Data Recovery for Mac

So many data loss situations can be solved with a simple recovery program. For Mac users, the best solution is Stellar Data Recovery for Mac. This program allows users to easily scan an entire drive, or specific folder, and see a preview of recoverable files. Once you have found your files, you’re able to recover up to 1GB of data for free.

Step 1: Install and launch Stellar Data Recovery Free Edition software on your iMac, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or any device running macOS.

Step 2: From the “Select What To Recover” screen, select the type of files that you want to recover, then click Next.

Step 3: From the “Select Location” screen, select the drive that you want to perform the data recovery scan on.

Step 4: Once you see the option that says “Deep Scan”, toggle that on. This is going to tell the software to do a more thorough scan of your drive. It can take a long time to complete, so be patient with this process. Once it’s done, it will show you a complete result of its findings.

Step 5: Once the deep scan has completed, the Stellar software will show you a list of all of the recoverable files and folders from the target drive in a tree view under Classic, File, and Deleted Lists. Select Deleted List, then navigate the folders.

Step 6: Now you will be able to preview the files that have been scanned, so you can identify which files are the missing ones. Just select the file to see a preview.

Step 7: Once you have found your missing files, select them to be recovered. Then you will select a destination for them to be recovered to. This can be your desktop or a specific folder. Click Start to begin the recovery process.

Remember, the free version on Stellar allows you to recover 1GB of data for free. Premium plans allow for larger data recovery processes, like restoring an entire drive. You can also use features like photo and video repair to fix corrupted files.

For physical data recovery, Stellar offers a lab service with professionals that can help you get your data back. This is your best solution to recover data from a physically damaged drive.

Using Time Machine for Data Restoration

Apple has a service for mac users called Time Machine. This is a backup system that you make a copy of your files onto another drive, and keep them up to date. If you have accidentally deleted some files, you can use your Time Machine backup to restore them.

This is as simple as selecting the Time Machine option in your system preference, then locating your deleted files. Once you have found them, select them and click “Restore to…”.

Data Loss Prevention

The best way to save yourself from the headache of data loss is to always keep your files backed up. Don’t let yourself get into a situation where you’re desperately trying to restore important files that you’ve lost. Instead, always make backups to separate drives that you’ll be able to access and restore your files. It’s also a good idea to take advantage of a cloud service like iCloud to backup your photos, videos, documents, etc.

