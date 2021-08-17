The Disney Bundle includes three of the best streaming services in one plan, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. It features tons of movies, TV shows, and live sports. If you bundle Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with The Disney Bundle, you get something for everyone and save over 30% when compared to the standalone prices. The Disney Bundle includes all of your favorite Hollywood and superhero movies, both classic and recent TV shows, children’s content, and even high-quality sports channels that you can watch from the comfort of your own home.

What is The Disney Bundle?

The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Just like the name implies, The Disney Bundle is home of all things Disney – which, take it simply, includes some of the most popular franchises ever. It packs all of the Pixel movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, and even National Geographic. If that wasn’t enough, the service also offers a chance to gain Disney Premier Access to brand new cinema movies that you can watch as many times as you want, for a low price of $30.

Service Price The Disney Bundle $13.99 / month The Disney Bundle with Ad-Free Hulu $19.99 / month Disney+ $7.99 / month or $79.99 / year Hulu $5.99 / month ESPN+ $6.99 / month or $69.99 / year

To give you an idea of each of these streaming services, we’ve collected them to give you a quick overview. The Disney Bundle offers a few options to choose from, which we’ll explain in more detail further down. Signing up for the lowest Disney Bundle can save you a few bucks if you are already a subscriber to another one of these services, but if you’re subscribed to perhaps all three, you could save quite a lot.

What can I watch using The Disney Bundle?

Disney+ Content

Disney+ is one of the fastest and now, most popular streaming services that are available today. It hosts content from Disney brands such as Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Disney+ has an unprecedented collection of the world’s most beloved movies and TV series, including The Simpsons, Star Wars franchise, Toy Story, Marvel Avengers and so much more.

ESPN+ Content

ESPN+ offers live sports and exclusive originals. It has thousands of live events and archives from the UFC, MLB, international soccer, PGA, college sports, and much more. You can also get the complete package 30 for 30 library, get premium analysis and daily studio shows, fantasy tools, and exclusive originals from stars like Peyton Manning and LeBron James. We have also taken a look at ESPN+ earlier, in case you would like to find out more about the sports streaming service in more detail.

Hulu Content

Hulu is also one of the largest premium and most popular streaming services around that offers tons of TV shows and movies on demand. Hulu’s catalog includes a mix of original shows, current network series, and classic titles. It hosts a number of popular TV shows such as Bob’s Burgers, American Dad, Big Sky, and more. Hulu originals include the Summer of Soul, Solar Opposites, and The Handmaid’s Tale, there are many more to choose from.

How much does The Disney Bundle cost?

The Disney Bundle is available in a wide variety of packages, and prices start as low as $13.99. The Disney Bundle is available with Hulu (Ad-supported) for only $13.99 / month, or with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99 / month.

Service Price Disney+, Ad-Supported Hulu, and ESPN+ $13.99 / month Disney+, Hulu (Ad-free), and ESPN+ $19.99 / month Disney+, Ad-Supported Hulu + Live TV, and ESPN+ $73.99 / month Disney+, Hulu (Ad-free) + Live TV, and ESPN+ $79.99 / month

We’ve created a table to help you understand and pick the best bundle. If you were to subscribe to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ separately, it’d cost you $20.97 / month. You can save over 30% with The Disney Bundle. The default package is the one that many go for since it offers the best value for only $13.99 / month, and it also comes with ad-supported Hulu. The plan at $19.99 offers an Ad-free Hulu experience.

Depending on your needs, the Hulu + Live TV might be an interesting pick. Live TV is an alternative to traditional cable. This plan allows you to watch your favorite TV shows, stream award shows, watch live TV as it airs, and do everything that you can do via a traditional cable subscription. The cheaper option with ad-supported Hulu costs $73.99, while the Ad-free experience costs $79.99.

The ad-supported plan will provide an excellent experience for most people and allow you to enjoy all of your TV shows and movies. If you consume a lot more content than other people, perhaps it’s worth considering opting for the ad-free experience.

Where can I stream The Disney Bundle?

You can stream The Disney Bundle content using the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN applications and websites. You’ll need to download each application separately to access each service. All three applications are available on all of your favorite devices and platforms, including TV, mobile phones, tablets, computers, and game consoles.

TV: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, Xfinity X1 & Flex

Computer: Chrome OS, macOS, Windows, Linux (on the web)

Mobile and Tablet: Amazon Fire Tablets, Android Phones & Tablets, iPhone & iPad

Game Consoles: PS4, Xbox One

Can I watch The Disney Bundle in Ultra-high Definition?

The simple answer is, yes! Disney+ and Hulu offer their streaming services in the maximum resolution possible today, in ultra-high definition – also known as 4K Ultra HD. For your convenience, Disney+ will also automatically display the highest-quality audio your system can support, so rest assured you are provided with the best possible experience. ESPN+ is currently streamed at 1080p Full HD at 60fps, with the stream being downgraded if necessary to 720p HD.

How do I sign up for The Disney Bundle?

If you’re based in the United States, signing up for The Disney Bundle is as simple as visiting the TheDisneyBundle.com website. Here you can sign up in a few clicks, select either the plan with Ad supported Hulu or Ad-Free Hulu and you’re ready to enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows.

You’ll need to create a user account and enter your payment information. Once it’s all done, you’ll be able to activate your account on each service separately. Get some popcorn, get cozy, and enjoy the show!

We thank Disney Streaming for sponsoring this post!