We have some sketches of the possible design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20. These images have been posted by well-known leaker @IceUniverse, and it could give us a better idea of the future Galaxy Note 20 series.

IceUniverse has posted a couple of sketches of what are supposed to be schematics for a case design for the Galaxy Note 20. These images show huge bezels, which may part of the protective case itself and a centered punch-hole selfie camera on the front side of the device. We also get to see a triple camera on the rear, with a similar design to the one found in the Galaxy S20 series.

Remember to take these leaks with a grain of salt, since they are still rumors with no confirmation whatsoever. However, they come from a very reliable source, so they may end up being the real deal. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is also supposed to give us better displays, more RAM, and the Note 20+ variant may also arrive with a 108MP camera and a 4,500mAh battery, but no Ultra variant.

Source GSM Arena

Via Weibo