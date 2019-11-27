We have been receiving design renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series. Each of the devices showed a curved glass design, a new camera module on the back of the device, and a missing headphone jack. Yes, these are just rumors, but we received another leak that may just confirm this new design.

Slashleaks has recently posted some images involving the Samsung Galaxy S11e and the regular Galaxy s11. These case renders for the upcoming devices, show us everything we’ve seen before. We see the same camera module, the same placement, and the same number of sensors we have seen in previous leaks. The display on both devices has the same centered punch-hole camera, which could make us believe that these case renders could be some sort of unofficial confirmation. It is also said that these devices won’t be able of performing 3D facial recognition, since they only show one camera in their displays, but we really can’t tell for sure. Especially after we heard rumors saying that these devices could even include more than one ToF sensors, maybe one to help the selfie camera.

