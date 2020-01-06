The first renders of the Google Pixel 4a leaked a few days ago, but now we have new images from OnLeaks that may confirm this new design.

We have new leaked images of the Google Pixel 4a. This time, the device has been leaked in some case renders that show us an audio jack in the top part of the frame. In the back, we find the squared camera module with a single lens and LED flash, plus a fingerprint sensor. It is also supposed to arrive with a 5.81 screen, and it may launch in May during the Google I/O conference.

Source GSMArena

Via SlashLeaks