Author
Tags

The first renders of the Google Pixel 4a leaked a few days ago, but now we have new images from OnLeaks that may confirm this new design.

We have new leaked images of the Google Pixel 4a. This time, the device has been leaked in some case renders that show us an audio jack in the top part of the frame. In the back, we find the squared camera module with a single lens and LED flash, plus a fingerprint sensor. It is also supposed to arrive with a 5.81 screen, and it may launch in May during the Google I/O conference.

Source GSMArena

Via SlashLeaks

You May Also Like

The complete Samsung Galaxy S20 series may come with 120Hz display

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 series may include a great display with up to 120Hz refresh rate for smoother animations and scrolling

TCL announces Alcatel product lineup for the first half of 2020

TCL has unveiled its line-up for the first half of 2020 at the ongoing CES, with smartphones, tablets, as well as a mobile USB dongle.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 confirmed for February 11

Samsung has decided to hijack some of the early CES 2020 headlines by announcing the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event.