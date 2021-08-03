We keep on getting several great deals on laptops, gaming peripherals, and more. First, we head over to Dell.com, where we find the latest XPS 15 getting $130 discounts, meaning you can get the Intel Core i9 model with 64GB RAM, 4TB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics for $3,964.09. Now savings can go up to $200 depending on the model and specs you choose.

You can also get a new ThinkPad P1 from Lenovo.com, as it’s currently getting a $1,154.58 discount when using eCoupon WSDEALS, which means you can grab yours for $1,595. This will get you a new laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and NVIDIA Quadro T1000 graphics. Finally, we head over to HP.com, where you will find the HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop getting a $140 discount, meaning that you can grab a new laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Intel Iris Plus Graphics for $1,300.

You can also get a new standing desk, as the Flexispot Quick Install Standing Desk is currently getting a $50 discount with an on-page coupon, which leaves it available for $250. Here you can place a new monitor or a new Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that’s currently getting a $30 discount, meaning you can grab one for $100.

Gaming mice are also on sale. You can grab the Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $64 with $34 savings, or get a wired Logitech G PRO Hero for just $55 with $14.99 savings. However, those aren’t the only gaming peripherals on sale, as you can also get a new Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset for $90 with $40 savings.

Now, if you’re interested in streaming, you can also consider getting a new Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam which will deliver 1080p video at 60fps. It is currently getting a $20 discount, which means you can grab one for $180. And suppose you’re looking for a new microphone. In that case, you can get the Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone for $40 with $10 or the Blue Microphones Yeti Nano Premium Dual-Pattern USB Condenser Microphone that’s currently available for $80 after getting a $20 discount.