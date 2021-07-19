You can grab a new Dell XPS 13 9310 for $1,500.55 at Amazon.com after receiving a $129.44 discount. Dell’s powerful notebook comes with a 13.4-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

However, not every Windows laptop is that expensive, as you can also grab a new 2020 HP 15.6-inch LD LED Display Laptop is getting a 13 percent discount, meaning you can grab one for $324 after a $49 discount. An Intel Pentium Gold 6405U processor powers this option, and it also comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD. The Acer Aspire 5 is also on sale, and you can grab one for $395 with $35 savings. This laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Or, you can go for the Ryzen 3 powered Acer Aspire 5 that’s going for $366 with $33.99 savings.

Your new laptops will also work and feel better when paired with a couple of necessary peripherals. We have several options for you to choose from—starting with Razer’s gaming keyboards that start at $48 after a $12 discount when you go for the Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard. If you are willing to spend a bit more, you can also grab the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL for $70 after a $32 discount of go all out for the Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard that is currently getting a $40 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $160.

And if you’re looking to get a new mouse, you can consider the Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse that’s currently getting a 39 percent discount, meaning that you can grab yours for $61 with $39 savings. The Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse is another great option to consider, as it’s now selling for $88.53 after receiving an 11.46 discount. And if you want something a bit more compact and affordable, you can go for a Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mouse that’s now up for grabs at $55 with $25 savings. But you may also want a flashy mouse to go with your new keyboard. If that’s the case, then you can go for the Logitech G502 HERO that’s currently getting a massive 42 discount, which represents 53 percent savings, so that you can grab one for $38.