We keep getting some crazy discounts from Amazon.com, where we have now found a vast selection of Windows laptops on sale. First up, we have the Dell Inspiron 13 5310 that’s currently getting a $78 discount, meaning that you can grab yours for just under $949. This laptop features a 13.3-inch QHD display, and it’s powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM. You also get 512GB RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. However, you can get it with the NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics card, but you would have to end up paying $982 after a 13 percent discount that will get you $144.98 savings.

The HP Envy 13 Laptop is also on sale, and you can get yours for $900 after a $149.99 discount. This laptop features an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Now, this laptop packs a 13.3-inch FHD touch display, and it also features a fingerprint reader. The next best option comes in the form of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502 that’s packed with a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage. It now sells for $712 after receiving a $37 discount.

You can also score a new 2021 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with a 15.6-inch display, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 512GB storage, and 12GB RAM for $650 with $50 savings. The ASUS VivoBook 15 is getting a similar discount, meaning that you can grab yours for $599, and it comes with a 15.6-inch display, AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage, as well as AMD Radeon Vega 3 graphics.

And if you want something even more affordable, you can get the HP 15 Laptop that’s getting the best discount in this selection, as it is currently 19 percent off. This means that you can get your new HP 15 Laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and more for just $534 with $125.99 savings. Or get the Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R14K Slim Laptop for $365 with $35 savings. This last option features 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a Ryzen 3 processor.

