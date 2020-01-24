Author
We are getting ready for the upcoming 2020 Google I/O. Rumors mention the possibility of getting a new Google Pixel 4a and maybe more devices with 5G connectivity. Whatever the case, Sundar Pichai has already tweeted the dates for this next event.

In a new tweet, Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, has announced that this year’s Google I/O will be held at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View. The event will take place from May 12 to the 14th. Last year’s event introduced the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, so we are expecting the announcement of the new Google Pixel 4a series and the next Android 11 beta.

Source GSM Arena

