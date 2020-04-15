Zoom just can’t seem to catch a break. The popular conferencing app is now getting more attention. First, Google banned its employees from using this app; then, the US Senate also advised its members to stop using it. Teachers in Singapore have also been told not to use this service after some children were exposed to obscene content, and now, it seems that more than 500 thousand Zoom accounts have been exposed and are being sold on the dark web.

According to a report from Bleeping Computer, there are over 500 thousand zoom accounts presently being sold or distributed on dark web hacker forums. These are not a result of a breach of Zoom’s servers, but a credential stuffing attack. In other words, hackers have ben adding exposed credentials from previous leks from other vendors, then they have tried those leaked passwords on other apps to see If they work.

These credentials have been circulating since the start of April. These include user emails, passwords, meeting IDs, and host keys. Cyble, a cybersecurity firm, purchased around 530 thousand accounts of a dark web vendor, so it may be a good idea to start changing your passwords and even start using different passwords for every service you use.

Source MacRumors

Via Bleeping Computer