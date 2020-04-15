Up next
Author
Tags

Zoom just can’t seem to catch a break. The popular conferencing app is now getting more attention. First, Google banned its employees from using this app; then, the US Senate also advised its members to stop using it. Teachers in Singapore have also been told not to use this service after some children were exposed to obscene content, and now, it seems that more than 500 thousand Zoom accounts have been exposed and are being sold on the dark web.

According to a report from Bleeping Computer, there are over 500 thousand zoom accounts presently being sold or distributed on dark web hacker forums. These are not a result of a breach of Zoom’s servers, but a credential stuffing attack. In other words, hackers have ben adding exposed credentials from previous leks from other vendors, then they have tried those leaked passwords on other apps to see If they work.

These credentials have been circulating since the start of April. These include user emails, passwords, meeting IDs, and host keys. Cyble, a cybersecurity firm, purchased around 530 thousand accounts of a dark web vendor, so it may be a good idea to start changing your passwords and even start using different passwords for every service you use.

Source MacRumors

Via Bleeping Computer

You May Also Like
Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4a XL appeared on eBay, even though it “doesn’t exist”

A new leak could make us think of the possibility of receiving a new Google Pixel 4a XL and maybe more color options in Google’s next affordable device

Discord can now detect and suppress background noise

Discord’s noise isolation feature has been developed in collaboration with Krisp.ai and it is now rolling out for all users on the desktop.
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro specs: Everything you need to know

Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 Pro spec-wise.