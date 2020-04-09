The coronavirus has affected the way the tech world used to be. We have seen several events and device launches delayed and even canceled. We are also getting new ‘special’ online presentations to launch a couple of smartphones and sometimes a press release to inform of the arrival of new gadgets. Now, Samsung is still planning on sticking to their launch schedule for this year, and the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Note 20 seems to be on, despite the current pandemic.

A new report from South Korea claims that the launch schedule for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 won’t change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We could still get to see the arrival of these devices in August, as always. However, it’s not clear whether we will get a real event or an online event for the presentation of Samsung’s next flagships. We may still have to wait a bit longer to receive more details since we’re a little under 5 months away from this possible launch. Maybe we could also see the new 5G enabled Galaxy Z Flip as well.

Source GSM Arena

Via The Korea Herald