The coronavirus is affecting more and more people outside of China. The latest reports mention outbreaks in Italy, Iran, and South Korea. The Chinese government can’t keep the epidemic under control, and it has already canceled the largest smartphone of the year. We have heard rumors saying that it would delay the arrival of the iPhone 9, but now analysts even believe that it may also affect the launch of the iPhone 12 series.

Apple’s manufacturing partners in China are being affected by the coronavirus. They aren’t operating at full capacity, and this has made analysts suggest that the iPhone 12 launch may be delayed. Analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush predicts that in a worst-case scenario, the iPhone 12 may be delayed by as much as three months, while the iPhone 9 may be pushed back until June. Of course, these are just predictions, and they can change depending on what happens with the coronavirus. Let’s just hope that everything gets under control soon.

Source BGR