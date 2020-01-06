The first time we heard rumors mentioning the possibility of 120Hz refresh rate displays in the Samsung Galaxy S11 was back in November 2019. This rumor is now getting some sort of unofficial confirmation from highly reliable sources of SamMobile, which means that the Samsung Galaxy S20 series may very well have one of the best displays in 2020.

Rumors about 120Hz refresh rate displays in the Samsung Galaxy S20 emerged after the presentation of the Exynos 990 processor. Now, we can almost be sure that the upcoming Galaxy series will include a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This will give users smoother animations and scrolling. It will also be great for gamers, even though most people won’t notice the difference. Now, the possibility of switching between 60Hz and 120Hz found in One UI 2.0 beta would also help control how much of your battery gets drained by this feature. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is now confirmed to launch on February 11th in San Francisco, in the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

Source SamMobile