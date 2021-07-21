Every time we are looking for great deals and savings, we must head over to Samsung.com. The company has an exciting way of savings its users lots of money. For example, you can currently get the Samsung Galaxy S21 with 128GB storage for just $600, which is a killer deal, but there is a catch, as you must first trade in an eligible device to get these savings. We previously received information suggesting that Samsung is going to do the same thing with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which means that you could easily get up to $600 trade-in value, but it seems that things are about to get even better.

Samsung has already sent out an official invitation to its next Galaxy Unpacked event, where we will most likely see the announcement of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, alongside other Samsung accessories. Now, this also means that Samsung has also started to accept reservations for the upcoming foldable devices. What’s more interesting about this is that Samsung is indeed allowing customers to bring down the price of the latest foldables via trade-ins, plus an extra $100 trade-in credit will be awarded to those who reserve their new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. But check this, customers are allowed to trade in not one but two different devices, and you can trade in your current phone, tablet, or wearable towards your new foldable device.

We were used to seeing the option to trade in just one device. These trade-ins were limited to smartphones, in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the current foldable devices that are currently available at Samsung.com. However, we are still waiting to see which are the eligible devices we can trade in and just how much these devices will shave off the final price tag of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3. Further, this offer has only been spotted on Samsung’s US site, so we can only wait and see if this amazing offer will extend to other markets. And for those who complete their reservation will also get their first 12 months of Samsung Care+ free of charge and an extra special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-order.

Source Samsung.com

Via SamMobile