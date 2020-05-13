If there is one thing Google’s Pixel lineup is known for more than anything else, it is their impressive camera performance. Well, in a disappointing turn of events for Google, the key architect behind Pixel smartphones’ camera magic has left the company.

The Information reports that Marc Levoy, who led the team developing computational photography technologies like HDR+ and Night Sight for Pixel smartphones, left the company in March. Levoy’s LinkedIn profile also reflects his departure from Google and arrival at Stanford University, where he currently serves as Emeritus Professor.

It is reported that Rick Osterloh, chief of Google’s hardware division, was unhappy with the Pixel 4, especially its sub-par battery life. Osterloh’s criticism was also compounded by the fact that Pixel 4 sales were poor, with quarterly shipments sitting below the Pixel 3 as well as Pixel 3a.

Aside from Levoy, Mario Queiroz, who was GM and VP of product management at Google and reported directly to CEO Sundar Pichai, also left the company earlier in January. As per his LinkedIn profile, he is now the Executive Vice President at Palo Alto Networks based in Santa Clara, California.

