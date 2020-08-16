Last time we focused on the best cases available for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but this time we have a list of some of the best protective cases for the regular variant of Samsung’s new flagship. This device is also available for pre-order starting at $999, and even though it’s not as expensive as the Ultra variant, you should also try to get some extra protection for your device.
-
Premium hybrid protective clear bumper case without built-in screen protector
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
Hardback, durable case with D3O surrounding the frame and backplate for increased protection
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
Strong, clear case that is made of polycarbonate, which is the same material used in bulletproof glass
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
The DualPro is made with two layers of military-grade protection that will help your phone survive up to 10-foot drops
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
Protective Case with Flexible TPU body provides shock absorption and rugged protection against drops, bumps, scrapes and scratches.
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
Protective Case with flexible TPU body provides shock absorption and rugged protection against drops, bumps, scrapes and scratches.
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
This case is made with high-quality TPU, which will stay clear as time goes by.
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
Case made with a combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches
|
Pros:
|
Cons:
-
Shock absorbing case with an exterior card slot holds up to 2 cards
|
Pros:
|
Cons: