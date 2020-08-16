We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Last time we focused on the best cases available for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but this time we have a list of some of the best protective cases for the regular variant of Samsung’s new flagship. This device is also available for pre-order starting at $999, and even though it’s not as expensive as the Ultra variant, you should also try to get some extra protection for your device.

    SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle EXO Pro Series Case for Galaxy Note 20
    Premium hybrid protective clear bumper case without built-in screen protector

      Pros:

      Cons:
    Gear4 Battersea
    Hardback, durable case with D3O surrounding the frame and backplate for increased protection

      Pros:

      Cons:
    Gear4 Crystal Palace
    Strong, clear case that is made of polycarbonate, which is the same material used in bulletproof glass

      Pros:

      Cons:
    DualPro for Samsung Galaxy Note20
    The DualPro is made with two layers of military-grade protection that will help your phone survive up to 10-foot drops

      Pros:

      Cons:
    Olixar for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Protective Case
    Protective Case with Flexible TPU body provides shock absorption and rugged protection against drops, bumps, scrapes and scratches.

      Pros:

      Cons:
    Ringke Fusion X Case Designed for Galaxy Note 20
    Protective Case with flexible TPU body provides shock absorption and rugged protection against drops, bumps, scrapes and scratches.

      Pros:

      Cons:
    Temdan for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Case
    This case is made with high-quality TPU, which will stay clear as time goes by.

      Pros:

      Cons:
    Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Case
    Case made with a combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches

      Pros:

      Cons:
    Spigen Slim Armor CS Designed for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Case
    Shock absorbing case with an exterior card slot holds up to 2 cards

      Pros:

      Cons:
