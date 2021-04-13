The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is arguably the most powerful Android smartphone out there. It has all the blazing fast internals and impressive camera hardware that you would want for that asking price. The screen in particular, which automatically adjusts its refresh rate value between 5Hz and 120Hz, has received a lot of praise. But providing the juice to power-hungry internals and using the screen at peak QHD+ resolution with 120Hz mode can drain it rather fast. To save you a run towards the power plug in the middle of the day, we’ve compiled this list of the best Galaxy S21 Ultra battery case options:

ZEROLEMON Galaxy S21 Ultra Battery Case 8000mAh Get it done If you don’t care much about aesthetics and want a charging case that will charge the S21 Ultra’s battery completely at least once and still have some juice left in the tank, the Zerolemon case with an 8,000mAh Li-ion pack will serve you well. View at Amazon

NEWDERY Galaxy S21 Ultra Battery Case Sleek and reliable This one has a relatively slimmer profile with less sharper lines compared to the Zerolemon case described earlier, but it still has a fairly large 4,700mAh battery that can fill the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s tank up to the 80 percent mark for one cycle. View at Amazon

Beseller Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Battery Case 4700mAh Worth the bucks The Beseller charging case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has almost the same internals as the NEWDERY case, and has a very similar design as well. Plus, the TPU hard shell is there to provide extra protection for your pricey flagship. View at Amazon

Unfortunately, there are not many battery case options out there. However, there is a whole catalog of great charging accessories for the phone for both scenarios – when you’re on the move or seated at your workstation.

Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger Max out The Galaxy S21 Ultra is among the priciest Android flagships, yet it charges at a slower pace than the competition at merely 25W. However, if you want to fully milk whatever the phone has to offer, the official Samsung 25W charger is the one to get. View at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Wireless Charger Trio Multifunctional If you’re a tech-savvy person and own a lot of gadgets, you must surely be aware of the charger management hassle. The Samsung Wireless Charger trio can juice up to three devices at once, and saves you from the web of intertwined cables too. View at Amazon

Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand Standing convenience In case you need something small, but in a form factor that lets you glance at the phone's screen or do video calls while it is charging, the Samsung Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand with a 15W charging output should be at the top of your shopping list. View at Amazon

SAMSUNG 10,000 mAh Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger Charger Double Duty A hot favorite of mine ever since it was launched, this power bank cum wireless charging pad has not only saved me from carrying cables all the time, but has also proved to be a multifunctional option that can juice up to two devices on the go. View at Amazon

Which one would I personally pick from the aforementioned list? Well, I am at my workstation all day long and use my phone for attending video calls. The Samsung Wireless Charging Stand 2.0 (15W) sounds like a match made in heaven for me, as it keeps the device in perfect orientation for me to use it for video calls or check notifications, while also charging simultaneously. If you’re looking for more accessories for your Samsung phone, we’ve rounded up lists of the best Galaxy S21 Ultra leather cases as well as colorful cases.