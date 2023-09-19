The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was announced earlier this month with a $799 price tag, which doesn’t make it the most affordable option out there, but it is indeed the most potent and more resistant option for those who want an Apple Watch that will stand up against anything you throw at it. It has a Rugged Titanium Case and several strap and loop options to adjust to your needs. It is also packed with a large battery, a very convenient Action Button, some of the best fitness tracking sensors you can get in an Apple Watch, precision GPS, and more.

Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 isn’t getting any kind of special treatment at Amazon.com, as it is still listed for $799. Availability starts on September 22nd, so you still have time to choose whether or not to go for one of these sweet pieces of tech.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Get your new Apple Watch Ultra 2 at Amazon.com and get one of the best smartwatches you can buy today. $799 at Amazon

Best Buy

Best Buy offers a very compelling alternative for those who want to get a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 for less, as you will be able to trade in one of your current devices to score up to $360 on your unlocked device.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Best Buy offers some of the best trade-in values you can get if you want to buy your new Apple Watch Ultra 2 unlocked. $799 at Best Buy

AT&T

AT&T will let you pick up a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 for just $22.23/mo for 36 months. However, you can also trade in one of your current smartwatches to get a more affordable quote.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Trade in one of your current devices to get a more affordable Apple Watch Ultra 2 in monthly installments at AT&T today. $800 at AT&T

T-Mobile

Magenta makes things more interesting for anyone looking to get their hands on a new Apple Watch Ultra 2, as you can get BOGO deals and up to $30 with a new line. Or make 24 monthly payments of $33.34, in case that works better for you.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Looking for BOGO deals, they T-Mobile is the way to go to purchase your new Apple Watch Ultra 2. $800 at T-Mobile

Verizon

Finally, Verizon’s option will get you up to $180 in trade-in savings, which is better than paying full price for a new and awesome smartwatch. Just remember that you will need to wait a few days before receiving yours.