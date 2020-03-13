We have started receiving 5G enabled devices since last year, and we will surely get more as 2020 moves on. Now, we have decided to select some of the best 5G smartphones that are currently available for you to purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

This is the best and most potent Samsung Galaxy device to date. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra includes one of the best, if not the best camera available on the market, and yes, it’s 5G enabled. Well, every single device in the Galaxy S20 series is 5G enabled. It has a massive battery, an excellent camera zoom, and a 120Hz display. Unfortunately, it’s not perfect. Its in-display fingerprint sensor could be faster, it doesn’t include a headphone jack, and if you activate the 120Hz refresh rate, your battery will suffer. There’s also the Galaxy S20+ option, it has all the pros, and it’s not so expensive.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

The latest Note from Samsung was launched a couple of months ago, but it’s still a great device. It includes 12GB RAM, 256 and 512GB storage options, a 4,300mAh battery, and a decent camera that doesn’t have a stovetop design. You also get Samsung’s S Pen that will help productivity, or just doodling around when you get bored. It’s also priced under $1,000, so it’s a good option to consider.

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition

This is another great option if you’re looking for a more affordable 5G enabled device. It will give you incredible performance and a display with a 90Hz refresh rate with the same simple and fast software as every other OnePlus device. It comes with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

This is currently a great choice since the new OnePlus 8 series will soon launch, meaning its price will inevitably drop. It has a strong battery life with fast and straightforward software. It may not include a 120Hz refresh rate display, but its 90Hz display is still decent. Now, you get 5G connectivity but don’t expect the world’s best cameras in this device, and it also lacks an official IP rating.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G came shortly after the launch of the original version. That means that we get all the great features that come with the Samsung Galaxy S10+ variants, plus 5G connectivity. It’s true that there’s an entirely new Galaxy S20 lineup with 5G capabilities, but this is still a great option. You won’t necessarily have to break the bank since it’s currently selling for $650 renewed on Amazon, or you can still get them from Verizon or T-Mobile.