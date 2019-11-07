Author
We’re still waiting for official news concerning this new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, but rumors are still revealing some possible specs. It is believed that the Galaxy S10 Lite will have most of the same internals as the ones we find in the Galaxy A91, but Slashleaks has just revealed information that seems official.

It is believed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will have the same specs as the Galaxy A91. This means that we could find a Snapdragon 855, 8gb RAM, and Android 10 inside the device. The size of its battery could’ve been revealed by ANATEL, Brazil’s certification authority. They have published information on a SM-G770F, which is expected to be the Galaxy S10 Lite, and its battery may be 4,370mAh. This means that it may be marketed with a 4,500mAh battery, which is more power than the one found in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

