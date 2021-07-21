We keep on getting some interesting deals on gaming laptops and gaming peripherals. The latest ones come from Best Buy and Amazon, where we find the 14-inch ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop getting a $150 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $1,400. This powerful gaming laptop comes with the AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Just remember to act fast, as this deal will end tomorrow.

Now, suppose you didn’t make it in time to get ROG Zephyrus. In that case, you can also get the GIGABYTE 4K OLED Creator Laptop with a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB of internal storage, plus the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU for $the same $1,400, but savings are better, as you get $500 off its regular price. However, the best savings come with the Razer Blade 15, which’s currently getting a massive $600 discount, meaning that you can grab yours for $1,700. This will get you a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB storage, 16GB RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU inside.

Now, deals don’t stop there, as we have also found a couple of gaming headsets and keyboards on sale. First up, we have the Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset with 7.1 surround sound, THX Audio, and haptic feedback getting a 35 percent discount, meaning that you can save $70 off its regular $200 price tag. This headset also features Chroma RGB, a retractable microphone, and you can conveniently use it with your PC or any of the latest and most popular gaming consoles from Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft.

Now, suppose you don’t want to pay $130 for a gaming headset. In that case, you can also consider the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Pro Performance Gaming Headset that is getting a $30 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $100, or you can also check out one of our previous deals posts where we posted more options for you to choose from.

And if you’re looking to get a new keyboard, the Cooler Master SK622 Wireless 60% Sliver White Mechanical Keyboard is getting a massive 42 percent discount, meaning you can grab one for $70 after a $50 discount. This keyboard comes with blue switches, new and improved keycaps, and a brushed aluminum design.