Amazon’s latest offers will get you a compelling deal on powerful new battle stations and more, as the new ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop is currently available for $1,684 after receiving an 18 percent discount. This model normally sells for $2,050, meaning that you get to score more than $360 in instant savings.

The ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop comes powered by an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and you get more than enough storage space with 1TB SSD to keep all your games and safe files secure. The best part about this laptop is that it’s also perfect for creators, as it comes with a 15.6-inch IPS QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates, which makes it perfect for editing and creating photos, videos, digital art, and more.

Of course, there are other, more affordable options for those who can’t spend that much. For instance, you can also pick up a new 2023 version of the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 14Hz refresh rates to make your games even better thanks to its exceptional performance. And if you want something a bit more expensive, you can also consider picking up a new Alienware X16 R1 Gaming Laptop, now selling for $300 after receiving a $250 instant discount.

You can also improve your setup by adding a new OXS Sound Bar. You can get one for as low as $80 when you get the 80-wat version that comes with 3D-surround sound, a built-in subwoofer, and $20 savings with an on-page coupon. Or you can get the OXS S5 Soundbar for $200 after receiving a $50 instant discount; just don’t forget to add the on-page coupon before you add the product to your cart.