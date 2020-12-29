We have several gaming laptops available today, but we will start with the Best Laptop Brand winner of 2020 with the ASUS ROG Strix G17, which is getting a $150 discount, leaving it at $1,549.10, plus $9.87 shipping. This will get you a powerful laptop with a 17.3-inch display, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space.

The Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop features the same Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space, but it comes equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and it can be yours for $1,500 with $300 savings. The ROG Zephyrus G15 is also up for grabs at $1,100 with a $200 discount, which will get you an ultra-slim gaming laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, you can currently get the Sony Xperia 1 II with 256GB storage space for $1,098 with $100 savings. The Moto One Action with 128GB is up for grabs at just $198.45 with $175 savings. Now, the OnePlus 7T is available for $350 with $250 savings if you want the unlocked version, but you can save even more when you choose the T-Mobile Unlocked version as it’s selling for $300 with the same 128GB storage space.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is also on sale, and you can get the entry version for just $450 or go for the Ultra version for $750. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series starts at $415, if you go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, or get the Galaxy S20+ starting at $350, or go Ultra for $550.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is also on sale. You can get yours starting at $339 with $60 savings in the GPS-only 40mm version. However, you can get the Apple Watch SE with LTE connectivity in its 44mm variant for the same $339 with a $20 discount.

if you’re in the market for an Android tablet, you can currently get the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ for $699 with $150.99 savings. The regular Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with the same storage space is selling for $550 with a $100 discount, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 64GB storage is available for $279 with a $70.99 discount. Now, if you want a foldable device that works as a tablet, the new Microsoft Surface Duo is up for grabs starting at $1,200 with a $200 discount.