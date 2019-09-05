The ASUS ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition is insane, and crazy expensive

The ASUS ROG Phone II, announced back in July, was a real beast, but the company decided to take it one step further. The ASUS ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition, just announced by the company, takes the storage up to 1TB, of the UFS 3.0 kind, while slapping a matte finish on the back of the device. That also takes the price up to €1,199 ($1,320), from the €899 ($990) of the regular model.

Everything else stays the same, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, overclocked Adreno 640 GPU, 12GB of RAM, 6,000mAh battery, and the 120Hz 6.59-inch 1080p OLED screen.

If you want to grab the ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition, it will be available starting October, but the standard ROG Phone II will be available later this month.