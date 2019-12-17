The ASUS ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition is a real beast. This device has been available since Friday in the United States, and it may be the perfect gaming phone for you.

We know that gaming smartphones are potent machines. The original version or the Elite Edition of the ROG 2 was already powerful. Still, this new presentation will give you improved specs and a massive amount of storage space. The first upgrade found in this Ultimate Edition is its mate black paint that will make its logo stand out even more. It also includes 1TB of storage space, 12GB RAM, a 6,000mAh battery, a dual rear camera with a Sony IMX586 48MP + 13MP wide-angle sensors, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, two USB-C ports, Android 9 Pie and a headphone jack. This ASUS ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition can be yours for $1,099, or you can get the regular version for $200 less. Just remember that this device won’t work on CDMA networks, so no Verizon or Sprint for you. AT&T is the best network for this device, and you can also use it on T-Mobiles network, but don’t expect high data speeds, since it doesn’t support Band 71.

