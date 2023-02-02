Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 and other gaming laptops on sale

It seems that February is a great moment to upgrade your laptop, as we have seen amazing deals on Apple’s M1 and M2-powered MacBook Air models, Razer gaming laptops, and more. The latest offers from Amazon now feature the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop Tablet, which now sells for $1,360 after picking up a 24 percent discount.

Last year’s ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop Tablet is currently on sale at Amazon.com. This excellent convertible tablet comes with a detachable RGB keyboard that will transform your laptop into a tablet anytime you want and for whatever purpose. It features a 13.4-inch FHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 graphics under the hood. It launched with a $1,800 price tag, but today’s offer will help you save $440 if you choose to take advantage of this deal. And of course, this isn’t the only variant on sale, as you can also pick up the more conventional ASUS ROG Flow X13 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Gaming Laptop with a Ryzen 9 processor and GeForce GTX 1650 graphics for $1,149 thanks to a still convenient 16 percent discount.

Another great option comes with the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, which packs an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTZ3060 graphics, a 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rates, and a $650 price tag after picking up a very compelling 28 percent discount. Or get the ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop, now available for just $615, after scoring a modest 5 percent discount. And if that’s still not good enough, you can also check out the MSI Katana GF66, which sells for $899 after receiving a 22 percent discount. My brother owns one of these laptops and couldn’t be happier.

And if you’re looking for a large display to enjoy your favorite games better, you can also consider picking up a new 34-inch LG UltraWide QHD Curved Computer Monitor that now sells for $337, thanks to a 28 percent discount. And you can make your battle station look more impressive with Govee’s RGBIC Monitor Backlight, as it now sells for just $60 after scoring $40 savings via a 20 percent discount and an extra $20 on-page coupon.