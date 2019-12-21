Motorola had initially scheduled pre-orders for the Moto Razr to begin on December 26th in the United States. However, they weren’t expecting its new foldable device to be extremely popular, and now they’re forced to postpone this date.

If you were one of the many Motorola fans that were waiting for the new Moto Razr, we have bad news. You will have to wait some more. Motorola has recently announced that the Razr will be delayed because of its high demand. They have quickly outgrown supply predictions, and therefore, in-store availability won’t begin on January 9th, 2020, as intended. Motorola hasn’t given a new date for pre-orders to go live, but it doesn’t anticipate a significant shift from its original availability timeline.

Source Android Authority

Via The Verge