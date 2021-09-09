We have found some fantastic deals on smart security cameras to help you control and see everything that goes around and inside your home. Starting with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3-pack, that’s currently getting a 26 percent discount that translates to $90 savings for you. This means that you can grab this kit with three black wireless security cameras capable of recording 1080p video for $260.

These cameras also feature color night vision, 2-way audio, and they will connect directly to WiFi, meaning that you won’t need a Hub to control them. They will also work with your favorite digital assistant. Now, you can get the same 3-pack in white for $300, which means you will get $50 savings. If you want a single camera, you can also get the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 1 pack for $100 as it’s currently getting a $30 discount.

The Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight camera security system with two cameras is also on sale. This set is selling for $480 after a $120 discount. It comes with free local storage, a 180-degree viewing angle, and 4K Video and HDR support. And you can get it in Black or White, as they’re getting the exact same discount. You can also consider getting a WYZE Cam v3 with Color Night Vision if you want a more affordable option. This wired 1080p HD camera will work indoors and outdoors, and you can get one for as low as $31 after a 14 percent discount. And yes, it will also work with your favorite digital assistants.

You will find more Arlo products on sale, including the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that comes with and without wires, and you can get one for $113 and $180, respectively. So check out the complete deals listing by following this link. Now, we can’t leave the Security Camera Outdoor by Netatmo out of this selection, as it is currently selling for $290, which is $60 less than its regular $350 price tag.