We have found some fantastic deals on smart security cameras to help you control and see everything that goes around and inside your home. Starting with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3-pack, that’s currently getting a 26 percent discount that translates to $90 savings for you. This means that you can grab this kit with three black wireless security cameras capable of recording 1080p video for $260.

These cameras also feature color night vision, 2-way audio, and they will connect directly to WiFi, meaning that you won’t need a Hub to control them. They will also work with your favorite digital assistant. Now, you can get the same 3-pack in white for $300, which means you will get $50 savings. If you want a single camera, you can also get the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 1 pack for $100 as it’s currently getting a $30 discount.

The Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight camera security system with two cameras is also on sale. This set is selling for $480 after a $120 discount. It comes with free local storage, a 180-degree viewing angle, and 4K Video and HDR support. And you can get it in Black or White, as they’re getting the exact same discount. You can also consider getting a WYZE Cam v3 with Color Night Vision if you want a more affordable option. This wired 1080p HD camera will work indoors and outdoors, and you can get one for as low as $31 after a 14 percent discount. And yes, it will also work with your favorite digital assistants.

You will find more Arlo products on sale, including the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that comes with and without wires, and you can get one for $113 and $180, respectively. So check out the complete deals listing by following this link. Now, we can’t leave the Security Camera Outdoor by Netatmo out of this selection, as it is currently selling for $290, which is $60 less than its regular $350 price tag.

    Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera

    Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera

    Security Camera Outdoor by Netatmo




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Amazon Echo Show 8 on desk
The latest Echo show and more Amazon devices are on sale today
You can get incredible savings right now on tons of Amazon devices, including the latest Echo Show, Echo smart speakers, and more
Razer Blade 15, Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook and more are on sale
We keep getting great savings from Amazon.com, where we find several Razer products on sale as part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day
Apple Watch size
Best Buy’s Labor Day sales feature several Apple products, and more
Check out the best deals from Best Buy’s Labor Day sales event, featuring the latest Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, and more