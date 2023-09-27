Getting a new Apple Watch Series 8 has never been so easy and affordable, as you can now get your hands on a new model for just $299 after the latest savings. Indeed, most Apple fans are excited to see the new iteration of Apple’s wearable, but a $100 discount is more than enough reason to get the previous model, as it still packs excellent features.

Apple Watch Series 8 $299 $399 Save $100 The Apple Watch Series 8 might not be the latest option available from Apple, but it's still an excellent option for those who want a new smartwatch on a budget. $299 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers will get you $100 instant savings on a new Apple Watch Series 8. These models now start at $299 on the smaller 41mm GPS-only variant, which comes with a Midnight Aluminum Case and a Midnight Sport Band. This smartwatch features accurate fitness trackers, blood oxygen and ECG apps, an Always-on Retina Display, water resistance, and more.

The larger 45mm model is also on sale, and it now starts at $350 with $79 in instant savings. You get the same amazing features on a larger footprint, which also means you get a larger display. And remember that you can also pick up the more affordable Apple Watch SE 2, which now starts at $240 thanks to the latest price drop. This model might now be as potent as the latest versions, but it will be perfect for your kids or for those who need an affordable backup device for the gym.

And since we’re talking about excellent savings on wearable devices, you can also check out the latest savings applied to the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Over-Ear Headphone, now selling for $249 thanks to an enormous 38 percent discount, which translates to $150 in instant savings.