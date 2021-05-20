We start today’s deals with an excellent accessory selection that includes something for everybody. First up, we have the latest Apple Watch Series 6 on its 40mm GPS-only version with a RED Aluminum Case and RED Sport Band selling for $329 after a $70- discount. However, if red is not your favorite color, you can also grab the same version with a Blue Aluminum Case and Deep Navy Sport Band for $340 with $59 savings. However, you can also get your new Watch Series 6 with LTE connectivity and still save some cash. You can get a 40mm variant for $4098 after a $90 discount. And get the larger 44mm variant, also with LTE for as low as R469 with $60 savings. You can also save some bucks on several bands for your Apple Watch; for example, you can get a Black Unity Sport Band for $39 with $10 savings.

If you’re looking for amazing savings on a new pair of headphones, you can grab q new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus for $100 after a $50 discount. Now, this deal will only be available today, so you may want to hurry. This deal is applied to every color option, so you don’t have to compromise. They will deliver up to 22 hours of battery life with their wireless charging case or 11 non-stop hours of continuous playback.

And since we’re talking audio, you should also check out the Jlab Talk Pro USB Microphone, which is now selling for $120 after receiving a $29 discount. Or get the more affordable JLab Talk Go USB Microphone for just $40 with $9 savings if you wish to start recording or if you wish to start streaming on a budget.

Other deals feature the NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System, which is currently selling for $$350 after a $100 discount. It comes with a router and a satellite extender with coverage of up to 5,000 square feet, and it will allow you to connect up to 40 devices. The AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini Capture card is getting a $25 discount, meaning you can get one for $75, and you will be able to stream and record your videogames at 1080p.