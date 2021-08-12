We are currently getting up to $120 discounts on the latest Apple Watch Series 6. The best savings come with the 40mm variant with LTE support in its Product RED Aluminum Case with Product RED Sport Band for $379. However, the GPS-only model is getting an $80 discount, meaning you can get one for as low as $319. You can also grab the Blue Aluminum Case with Deep Navy color option for $399 with $100 savings, making these some of the best options available. You can also browse through the options to see every color option as prices and discounts will vary depending on the model you choose.

And since we’re talking about color options, you can also grab a new Apple Watch Band Sport Loop for your 44mm or 40mm model for $39 after receiving a $10 discount. Of course, this isn’t the only option on sale, so take a look and see if there’s something you like.

We have also found some deals on a couple of Chromebooks, starting with the Acer Chromebook 514, that’s currently getting a 26 percent discount, meaning that you can get yours for $269.15, which will let you save $95.84 savings. This laptop comes with a 14-inch display, an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is also on sale. You can get yours for $310 with $120 savings. This laptop features a 13-inch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. And since we’re already talking Lenovo, we can also mention the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus that’s now selling for $200 after getting an $80 discount. This Android tablet comes with a 10.3-inch display, 128GB storage, 4GB RAM, and an Octa-Core processor. Plus, it includes a smart dock that acts as a charger and speaker system to help you enjoy your favorite media.

Other deals include the Fire TV Stick 4K that’s getting a $10 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $40. However, you can make the price go down to $32 with an eligible trade-in. You will also find the Nokia 5.4 getting a $70 discount, which means you can get one for $180. This means you will get an unlocked phone with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.