We start today’s deals with some of the best, if not the best smartwatches around. The Apple Watch Series 6 is currently getting a $49 discount, which means you can get yours for just $380. This will get you the GPS-only 44mm version with a Space Gray Aluminum Case with a Black Sport Band. However, you can score massive savings if you choose to get the previous model, as the Apple Watch Series 5 with LTE support is getting a $300 discount on its 44mm variant with a Gold Stainless Steel Case and a Stone Sport Band, leaving it up for grabs at just $449.

If you are a Samsung fan, you may also want to consider getting a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 that’s currently selling for $279 on its 45mm variant with GPS connectivity, which translates to $150.99 savings. If you want the LTE variant, you will get similar savings, as it’s currently $150 off, leaving it available for $330. However, the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals are still found over at Samsung.com, where you can get the regular variant starting at $120 or go for the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium for $290. In other words, you can save up to $289.99 with an eligible trade-in.

Now, you may also be looking for a new lamp to make your desk or your room look better. If that’s your case, we have the Amazon Basics LED Desk Lamp with three lighting modes and five brightness levels for just $24.74 after a $7.25 discount. However, if you’re looking to impress with RGB lighting, the 20W color-changing Maciebelle’s LED Smart Floor Lamp may be the best option for you, as it’s currently selling for $90 with $30 savings. You can also consider Bligli LED Strip Lights that feature music sync and water resistance for just $17.50 after a $30 discount.

And since we’re already talking about home improvement, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is getting $25 off its regular price, which means you can grab yours for just $65. Get a new COSORI Smart Air Fryer Rotisserie Toaster Oven for $160 with $40 savings. This amazing 12-in-1 device will work with your favorite smart assistant to get everything ready for your meal. And just to make sure you get the right amount of everything in your recipe, you should also consider getting a new Smart Food Nutrition Scale, which can be yours for just $15, after a $5.30 discount.