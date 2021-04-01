We keep finding amazing deals for anyone who wants to get a new Apple Watch. The Nike variants of the Apple Watch Series 6, Series 5, and SE are still on sale over at Best Buy, but we have found better deals over at Woot.com, where you can find the Apple Watch Series 5 starting at $250, the Series 4 going for $180 and the Series 3 selling for $130. However, you have to understand that these are refurbished models, hence the low prices. Still, they are an excellent option for those looking to get fit and not worry about messing up a new device.

And if you’re not willing to spend that much on a refurbished Apple Watch, you can also consider getting your hands on a new Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker that’s now selling for $130 after receiving a $20 discount. You can also consider getting a new Fitbit Inspire 2, since its latest $21 discount leaves it up for grabs at just under $79 at Amazon.com.

We then have to go hack to Woot, where you can get Microsoft’s Surface Headphones for just $106, down from its regular $140 price tag. You get crisp, clear audio, up to 30 dB active noise cancellation, and 40 dB passive noise cancellation. If you want to spend a bit more on a pair of premium headphones, you can get the Beats Studio 3 for $200 with $149.96 savings, or grab a pair of Beats Solo3 for $120.55, which are now $79.40 off. Now the funny part is that the most expensive model will get you 22 hours of listening time, while the Solo3 will hit the 40-hour mark.

Finally, you can also choose to go for the Razer Opus Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. They are currently selling for $140 with $60 savings, and you get THX audio tuning and up to 25-hours of music.