Up next
Author
Tags

Today’s Amazon deals start with the Apple Watch Series 5. These devices are $50 off, and you can get the 44mm version with GPS and Cellular connectivity in its Gold stainless steel case with gold Milanese loop for $749 with free shipping.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5

If you’re not into Apple devices, but you want a smartwatch, the Fossil Gen 5 Garrett stainless steel smartwatch with a speaker, heart rate monitor is $120 off. In other words, you can get yours from $175, depending on the color variant you choose.

Buy Fossil Gen 5 Garrett smartwatch

The Motorola Moto G8 Plus is also on sale. You can get yours for $205.20, which translates to $94.79 in savings. This is an unlocked device that also comes with 4GB RAM ad 64GB of internal storage.

Buy Moto G8 Plus

You May Also Like

Verizon customers are getting more TV and learning options for free

More freebies are coming to Verizon Wireless customers, as well as Fios TV customers that will receive more channels and learning content for free
price hike

Xiaomi, POCO, Redmi phones price in India hiked as increased GST Rate comes Into effect

The price of POCO X2 has been increased by Rs 1,000.
HUAWEI P40 Pro+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 gets another update to fix camera

Autofocus issues with the cameras in the Samsung Galaxy S20 series devices with Exynos processors are starting to get fixed with a software update